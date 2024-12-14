A design agency made its own wine – and it's as beautiful as you'd expect

Tavern celebrates its second anniversary.

Tavern house wine packaging
(Image credit: Tavern)

Branding agency Tavern is celebrating its two-year anniversary, and to mark the special occasion the team have created a beautiful custom wine complete with a wonderfully extravagant glorifier. "Inspired by dive bars, Italian American social clubs, and red sauce joints," the sparkling red Lambrusco is the ultimate agency gift, capitalising on Tavern's playful spirit and unbounded creative ingenuity.

The bottle alone deserves a spot in the packaging design hall of fame for its contrast of vintage typography and cross-genre aesthetic inspirations. Thoroughly unique and delightfully ostentatious, Tavern's biennial celebration wine is a prime example of how the agency is already making its mark on the industry with its fresh and innovative spirit.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

