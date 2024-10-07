Benefit's adorable makeup packaging is a retro feast for the eyes

News
By
published

The cosmetics brand bucks the minimalist trend.

Benefit Cosmetics branding
(Image credit: Benefit Cosmetics)

Benefit Cosmetics has cooked up a delightful new packaging range for its Benemart Holiday pop-up shop. A delightfully retro twist on classic pantry items, the playful packaging is a unique twist on cosmetics branding, bringing a welcome dose of colour and creativity to the shelves.

Recent packaging designs typically opt for a more minimalist look, diluting the cosmetics design sphere with a sea of uninspired, stripped-back design. Embracing bright and characterful packaging, Benefit stands out among the crowd as a brand that's unafraid to challenge convention and bend the rules of cosmetics branding for the better.

Image 1 of 5
Benefit Cosmetics packaging design
(Image credit: Benefit Cosmetics)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles