This rebrand revolves around the Rorschach Test, and I can't stop staring at it

News
By published

What do you see?

Pinky Swear branding
(Image credit: Pinky Swear)

The Rorschach Test famously asks people what they see when they look at a series of inkblots, and the answers tend to differ substantially, so what if a brand used this concept to create its brand assets?

Pinky Swear is an immersive hospitality destination that has done just that. Its new brand identity, created by The Working Assembly, is inspired by the inkblot psychology test, encouraging guests to create their own interpretations of abstract and fluid forms.

Pinky Swear branding
(Image credit: Pinky Swear)
Pinky Swear branding
(Image credit: Pinky Swear)

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

