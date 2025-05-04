The Rorschach Test famously asks people what they see when they look at a series of inkblots, and the answers tend to differ substantially, so what if a brand used this concept to create its brand assets?

Pinky Swear is an immersive hospitality destination that has done just that. Its new brand identity, created by The Working Assembly, is inspired by the inkblot psychology test, encouraging guests to create their own interpretations of abstract and fluid forms.

Many people will see 'P' and 'S' within the logo mark and accompanying animations, I know I do, but if you see something different, then that's welcome too.

This reflects Pinky Swear's offering – it's a space where boundaries blur between bar, art gallery and bespoke games lounge, and thanks to bespoke cocktails and interactive art installations, no two experiences are the same (though are they ever?).

Pinky Swear is located on the Lower East Side and needed an identity that reflected the fun and playful, high-end and bespoke experiences it offers, but wasn't overstated.

Jolene Delisle, founder and creative director at The Working Assembly, says, “Conceptualising a space with many functions – bar, restaurant, gallery, and interactive gallery – presented a dynamic challenge. Pinky Swear is in a category of its own, redefining how we interact with art, food, drink and space.”

I think this rebrand is highly successful. It creates an inviting feel that makes me want to go to the space, and is a great example of experiential branding, where the branding can be interacted with and forms a key part of the space. If someone would just like to pay for a plane ticket for me to visit, I'd be there in a flash.

