New Atari Recharged record cover design is a gorgeous tribute to retro game art

We love a bit of retro game art, and Microids Records has discovered that album covers are another perfect canvas for it. The label's following up on its Atari 50 vinyl from the start of this year with ATARI Recharged, featuring 40 tracks from the retro gaming brand's revival series.

It's a vibrant affair, with two coloured vinyls in a gatefold sleeve that's already making me feel nostalgic. The Atari branding combined with retro game art (see our interview with creative director Tim Lapetino where we talk about the power of the Atari logo)

Atari's Recharged collection is a series of video games that reimagine some of the brand's most popular arcade titles, adding power-ups, vibrant graphics, new challenges, two-player couch co-op plus new original soundtracks crafted by the award-winning composer Megan McDuffee.

The Recharged games include Asteroids, Berzerk, Black Widow, Breakout, Cavern of Mars, Centipede, Gravitar, Missile Command, Quantum and Yars. Megan’s 80’s-inspired electro pop music integrates both modern and retro influences adding an additional level of energy to gameplay.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Microids Records / Atari) (Image credit: Microids Records / Atari)

The ATARI Recharged Soundtrack will be released on January 17, 2025 on limited edition gatefold vinyl priced €39.99 from Microids Records

See our pick of the best album covers for more inspiration. In the meantime, here are the best retro games console deals today.