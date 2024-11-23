New Atari Recharged record cover design is a gorgeous tribute to retro game art

The soundtrack is available for preorder.

Microids Records Atari soundtrack vinyl
(Image credit: Microids Records / Atari)

We love a bit of retro game art, and Microids Records has discovered that album covers are another perfect canvas for it. The label's following up on its Atari 50 vinyl from the start of this year with ATARI Recharged, featuring 40 tracks from the retro gaming brand's revival series.

It's a vibrant affair, with two coloured vinyls in a gatefold sleeve that's already making me feel nostalgic. The Atari branding combined with retro game art (see our interview with creative director Tim Lapetino where we talk about the power of the Atari logo)

Microids Records Atari soundtrack vinyl
(Image credit: Microids Records / Atari)

