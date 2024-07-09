Crescent County is "whimsical, warm and silly," and a smart use of Unreal Engine 5

Features
By
published

Creative director Anna Hollinrake takes us in a motorbroom ride.

Crescent County details

Developer Electric Saint
Publisher Electric Saint
Release TBC
Platform Unreal Engine 5
Formats PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Image 1 of 4
Electric Saint's Crescent County made in Unreal Engine 5; screens of a broomstick racing game
Built in Unreal Engine 5, Crescent County is a open world game made by a small indie team.(Image credit: Electric Saint)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles