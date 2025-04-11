How Tanuki: Pon's Summer infuses its art style with the aesthetic of rural Japanese festivals and anime

Features
By published

DenkiWorks' Liam Edwards explains why this is not just another 'Ghibli style' game.

Tanuki Pon&#039;s Summer; a cartoon racoon rides a bike, letters fly from its post bag
(Image credit: DenkiWorks)

If the current trend of AI-generated Studio Ghibli memes is leaving a bad taste, then take comfort in Tanuki: Pon's Summer, a cosy-looking indie game (albeit with a cheeky BMX-ing tanuki), which you might assume has Ghibli vibes just because of its setting in the Japanese countryside and anime aesthetic, but certainly isn't ripping off the beloved animation studio.

Instead, Tanuki: Pon's Summer is a game that has not only been created in collaboration with other talented Japanese artists but also takes its inspirations directly from the country itself (developer DenkiWorks is based in Kyoto).

Image 1 of 3
Tanuki Pon's Summer; cartoon character art for a video game
(Image credit: DenkiWorks)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alan Wen
Alan Wen
Video games journalist

Alan Wen is a freelance journalist writing about video games in the form of features, interview, previews, reviews and op-eds. Work has appeared in print including Edge, Official Playstation Magazine, GamesMaster, Games TM, Wireframe, Stuff, and online including Kotaku UK, TechRadar, FANDOM, Rock Paper Shotgun, Digital Spy, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.