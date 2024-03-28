Unreal Engine 5 has 'democratised filmmaking' - says the director of AppleTV's new animated movie

By Ian Dean
CG film Max Beyond is bold and different.

Max Beyond; a red armoured person in a film made using Unreal Engine 5
(Image credit: HaZimation)

Filmmaking with Unreal Engine 5 is becoming a new and innovative way for small creative teams to bring new stories to life, and in the case of indie studio HaZimation even get major streaming platforms. 

New animated film Max Beyond can be pre-ordered on Apple TV right now, with a release date set for April 22nd. The film is directed by former VFX artist Hasraf ‘HaZ’ Dulull, who was also behind breakout Netflix sci-fi hit The Beyond.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

