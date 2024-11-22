The best web browser 3D modelling apps: 3D sketch online and more for free

Features
By
published

Create models and more, all without downloading a single piece of software.

best web browser 3D modelling apps; logos on an orange background
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

The best web browser 3D modelling apps open up a new world of digital art to creatives who may not have used 3D software before. 3D modelling, and 3D art in general, has always had somewhat of a steep learning curve, but in recent years the barriers to entry have dropped away, with software like Blender being free to use and ZBrush for iPad opening up 3D sculpting to new artists.

That said, the technical nature of modelling, UV unwrapping and so on does mean a hefty investment in time is needed to learn the dedicated tools, and software like ZBrush Houdini remain complex. That is set to change, to a degree, with a growing number of web browser 3D apps, that allow anyone to get started creating 3D models.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rob Redman

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

Related articles