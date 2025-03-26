Autodesk shakes up Maya and 3ds Max with new AI tools and plugins

News
By published

Crowds scenes just got easier.

Autodesk's Maya and 3ds have long held spots in our roundups of the best animation software and the best 3D modelling software. New features announced today are likely to keep them there, as Autodesk adds a batch of new tools intended to speed up workflows

The latest features include the addition of a popular powerful plugin for crowd simulation, new AI advances and Flow-connected workflows to help animators understand the context of the scene their working on.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Image rendered in Twinmotion 2025.1
Epic Games' Twinmotion 2025.1 makes it easier than ever to create realistic environments
Maya 3D abstract strands tutorial
How to easily create complex and abstract animation using Maya
The logos of three of the best 3D modelling software programs: Autodesk Maya, ZBrush and Houdini
The best 3D modelling software
Substance 3D Painter GDC 2025 reveal; a 3D model of a dragon
This new Adobe Substance 3D Painter update adds a small feature that could have a big impact