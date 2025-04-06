What is CAD? – Everything you need to know about computer-aided design

What is CAD? you might be wondering if you're considering a career in architecture, engineering or product design. Jobs in these areas often require skills in computer-aided design as a requisite, but what is CAD exactly, how does it work, and how do you learn it?

Since we specialise in news and reviews on a wide range of creative sectors, we've reviewed a lot of CAD software over the years, and we've spoken to users who contribute features and tutorials to the site. In this guide, we'll provide a basic overview of everything you need to know about CAD to get started. From here, you might want to check our guide to the best laptops for CAD and AutoCAD.

What is CAD?

(Image credit: Laurence Dutton via Getty Images)

CAD stands for computer-aided design, although you may also hear the earlier term computer-aided drafting, or a combination: computer-aided design and drafting (CADD). These might sound like quite broad concepts, and they are. CAD can refer to any use of computers to help the design process, but there are two main types: 2D CAD and 3D CAD.

CAD is used to create, modify, test and analyse or optimise design in a wide range of areas, from designing skyscrapers to tiny machine parts.

In the past, designs were drafted by hand using pencil on paper. CAD emerged in the 1960s and have shaped how designers work by replacing drawing boards, protractors and T-squares with specialist computer programs.

These programs allow users to efficiently create virtual replicas of physical artifacts to test and iterate on them and then produce electronic files for print, machining or other forms of manufacturing. These can take the form of 2D blueprints or 3D models.

What is CAD used for?

(Image credit: Kumpan Electric via Unsplash)

CAD is used in a wide range of industries, from architecture and product design to aerospace, automobile design, electrical engineering and life sciences. As a result, people entering these areas will often be expected to have CAD skills.

Within these fields, CAD tools are used for everything from concept development and creating mockups and visual prototypes to the detailed design of components, analysis and optimisation, creating guidelines and instructions, rendering and animation.

How does CAD work?

CAD programs allow designers to visualise designs, simulate performance to test them for stress, material strength and then make adjustments and iterate.

The process and workflows used vary across different industries and depend on the type of CAD used. Architects use CAD to envision real-world buildings in a virtual environment, first through conceptual sketches to detailed blueprints.

By using CAD programs, architects can experiment with designs, layouts and materials and check that their choices meet the desired aesthetics as well as practical needs for a given site (also see our guide to the best laptops for architects).

What are the benefits of CAD?

(Image credit: Kumpan Electric via Unsplash)

CAD has a lot of benefits compared to hand-drawing. It allows virtual prototyping, the creation of complex geometry and assemblies and precise virtual analysis of properties, tolerance and kinematics. CAD programs can also be used to create photorealistic product renders.

Since they allow users to simulate performance, CAD programs make it easier to test things and ensure components fit a project before going to production, improving efficiency and accuracy. Designs made using CAD software can also help protect products concepts by providing documentation for patent applications, and they can speed up time to market.

Using CAD software increases productivity too since programs are optimised to speed up workflows and automate repetitive tasks. Settings can be adjusted to different industry standards, and parts of drawings can be reused in others. CAD can also improve communication among team members and partners by producing neat drawings and clear documentation and databases, and CAD data can be used to extract machine codes for computer-aided manufacturing (CAM).

What are the different types of CAD? We have a dedicated guide to the types of CAD, but basically there are two main types of CAD: 2D and 3D. 2D CAD models are flat technical drawings providing information such as structural details and dimensions. This can include floor plans for buildings and blueprints for the manufacture or reproduction of objects. 3D CAD models provide virtual models of objects in all dimensions and can also show how they operate and fit together with other objects. These are using in mechanics, manufacturing and car design and more.