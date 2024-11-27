Shapelab Lite, the first polygon-based 3D sculpting app for Quest 3, is out now

The options for 3D modelling continue to expand rapidly on top of the core tools we recommend in our pick of the best 3D modelling software, opening access to more people. And VR is bringing an extra dimension to the area, opening up new workflows.

Shapelab Lite is billed as the first polygon-based 3D sculpting app for some of the best VR headsets, Meta Quest 3S, Quest 3, and Quest Pro. Now available in early access, it brings professional-grade 3D sculpting to standalone VR, offering an affordable and portable solution that's suitable for beginners and creators without access to PC equipment.

Shapelab VR sculpting tips | Presets and templates - YouTube Watch On

Shapelab Lite brings essential features from the Shapelab PCVR app to standalone VR at a more accessible price. Adapted for devices with lower processing power, it's designed for immersive 3D sculpting using an intuitive interface that allows users to freely shape ideas in 3D space with enhanced control.

Users can create props, characters, and digital concepts for applications, games, and virtual worlds, from basic forms to complex designs. Shapelab reckons VR sculpting can provide a faster workflow and greater precision.

(Image credit: Shapelab)

The app is based on a polygon mesh foundation, and also includes dynamic topology, enabling on-the-fly adjustments of detail by tessellating or decimating polygons, adding flexibility where detail is needed. Shapelab notes that on standalone devices, users may notice performance limitations, with framerate drops around 1.5 million polygons. It recommends reducing polygon counts with low-resolution brushes or decimating the model using the Mesh Density tab to maintain performance.

Shapelab Lite is available from the Meta storepriced at $14.99. See Meta Quest prices below if you don't yet have a headset.