Shapelab Lite, the first polygon-based 3D sculpting app for Quest 3, is out now

Add VR to your 3D workflow.

Shapelab
(Image credit: Shapelab)

The options for 3D modelling continue to expand rapidly on top of the core tools we recommend in our pick of the best 3D modelling software, opening access to more people. And VR is bringing an extra dimension to the area, opening up new workflows.

Shapelab Lite is billed as the first polygon-based 3D sculpting app for some of the best VR headsets, Meta Quest 3S, Quest 3, and Quest Pro. Now available in early access, it brings professional-grade 3D sculpting to standalone VR, offering an affordable and portable solution that's suitable for beginners and creators without access to PC equipment.

