How 2D digital art and 3D animation workflows are merging

From concept art to VFX and animation, studios and individual artists alike now merge 2D and 3D art techniques.

2D meets 3D; smiling girl with arms raised
(Image credit: Netflix)

Whether its in Netflix's Arcane or the upcoming Secret Level animated anthology from Amazon Prime Video, the techniques used by 2D and 3D artists are merging. We’re used to thinking of 2D digital artists and 3D artists, including animators, designers and illustrators, operating in separate spheres with different tools, but these days, artists are finding both efficiencies and creative opportunities by reaching into the other dimension.

From personal workflows to large pipelines, across concept art, VFX and animation, teams and individuals are now starting to merge 2D art and 3D modelling techniques to work faster – and pioneer incredible new aesthetics. And software is obliging, whether it's Blender's 2D painterly tools or accessible 3D in Photoshop via Substance 3D Viewer.

