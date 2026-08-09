Viture's new Pro XR glasses have the most useful party trick ever

There has been a lot of controversy around smart glasses this week, with the internet branding Meta's leading accessory as "pervert glasses", while anti-tech protest products like the Normal F****** Sunglasses have been a huge hit.

Believe me, I totally get the backlash towards camera-embedded glasses and the privacy concerns that they raise, and that's why I think the brand new VITURE Pro 2 XR glasses are the perfect compromise for only $299.

(Image credit: VITURE)

Launched this week as part of the company's fifth anniversary, the VITURE Pro 2 XR is Viture's thinnest and sharpest glasses yet, offering a 146-inch virtual display when connected to a phone, laptop, PC or handheld console. The best part? It has NO cameras, and a very cool design feature with vision correction thanks to built-in myopia dials. This means most users won't need prescription lenses to use them.

If you're not familiar with XR glasses, they differ from your typical category of smart glasses by assisting in content consumption, i.e watching movies and working on projects via a larger screen, as opposed to content creation through the process of audio/video capture.

I've been testing out the VITURE Pro 2 XR glasses this week, and I genuinely think they're fantastic for creative pros who need larger screen real estate, either for mirroring content from a phone or laptop, or as an extended display for working on video editing and visual tasks.

Samsung owners like me will also appreciate the effortless Samsung Dex integration with the Pro 2 XR, meaning you can have a monitor-sized desktop through easy plug-and-play connection.

I grew up watching Spy Kids on repeat, so you can hardly blame me for being infatuated with this kind of tech. There's nothing cooler than having your own private cinema or digital workspace, and I'd say XR glasses are the ultimate travel hack too.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take a look at the quick review video I've put together below to discover all you need to know about Viture's latest XR glasses.

Viture Pro 2 XR: Quick video review

VITURE has also offered to send me its Mobile Dock Mini for testing, which will allow me to use the XR glasses with my Nintendo Switch 2 console once it arrives. This is necessary thanks to Nintendo's strict lockdown of video output on the console, which a standard USB-C connection cannot trigger.

(Image credit: VITURE)

I mentioned the RayNeo Air 4 Pro XR glasses in the video above, which are excellent, and also super affordable at $320 / £260. Though they lack Viture's unique party trick in being able to tweak vision correctiveness per eye, via the physical dials.

Have you ever used XR glasses before? The options below are the best entry-level options that I recommend for creatives.