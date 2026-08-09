From Zootopia and Toy Story to X-Men's Storm, the Disney D23 poster design is raising big expectations

Disney's been the centre of controversy lately amid the Pixar layoffs, the critical and commercial mauling of the live-action Moana, the skepticism about Hexed and the regular claims of Disney same-face syndrome. We needed a reminder of what Disney magic looks like, and the D23 poster design is just the trick.

Disney’s D23 Expo 2026 takes place in Anaheim, California, from 14 to 16 August and it's going to be the company's biggest fan club event yet. There will be a larger show floor, new immersive experiences, concerts, panels, and the induction of Disney Legends including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway and Bob Iger.

The fine art print created to mark the occasion is a role call of Disney royalty, from Mickey Mouse to this year's Pixar hit Hoppers, and it's sparked a new wave of speculation.

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(Image credit: Disney)

The print was created by Disney Artist Stacey Aoyama and will be available at the event as a memento for D23 Gold Members. It shows Sorcerer Mickey conjuring up magic from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

Some are taking appearances of their favourite characters in the poster as hints that sequels are coming for franchises ranging from 1,001 Dalmatians to Moana. Personally, I wouldn't read too much into the artwork in terms of who's included or who's been left out, but fans will always hope.

What can we expect from Disney's D23 2026?

Ok D23 Guess time just from this poster: Frozen 3Moana 3Toy Story 6Simpson Movie 2 TrailerNightmare Before Christmas Sequel Muppets show Announced X- Men movie announcedHoppers 2?Live Action Cruella 2Third Finding Nemo film pic.twitter.com/b9QckJJkxeAugust 8, 2026

The King, Queen & Mother Of Marvel On The D23 Poster! 👑 pic.twitter.com/2SIe66MjbbAugust 7, 2026

Disney's current slate includes Hexed (November 2026), Ice Age: Boiling Point (February 2027), Frozen 3 (November 2027), Gatto (Pixar, 2027), Incredibles 3 (2028). Several of these are at the stage where Disney likes to show concept art, footage, logos and production details at D23. Hexed is particularly likely to get attention since it's coming so soon.

Some fans are holding out hope for Tangled live-action news.

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As for other franchises, Lucasfilm will be hosting filmmaker panels on Star Wars. Star Wars: Starfighter is probably the biggest expectation in terms of news, with fans hoping for behind-the-scenes material or a teaser. Some also hope Disney might offer a first look at Ahsoka Season 2.

Marvel already shared a bunch of Avengers: Doomsday material at San Diego Comic-Con in July, including footage of Doctor Doom and the Sentinels. More could be coming at D23.

Marvel's also widely expected to unveil the full cast of its highly anticipated X-Men reboot during its D23 panel on Friday. Only Samara Weaving's casting as Emma Frost is official so far. There have been rumours that Professor X could be played by Bill Skarsgård, whose brother is currently driving everyone wild over his role as a hunky wicker husband.

Bart Simpson also appears on the D23 artwork, and there have been suggestions that Disney will provide an update on The SImpsons Movie 2 (just as a major star amid suggesting that The Simpsons is ending).

Disney+ and Hulu will be showcasing upcoming streaming projects – I wonder if there might be more detail about how the Creator Ambassador Program will work in Disney's plan to bring fan-made TikTok videos to Disney+..

There will of course also be updates on new Walt Disney World and Disneyland attractions, and the Disney Rewind Concert will see Broadway and animation stars performing hits from the ’80s and ’90s (bad news for anyone with Meta Glasses).

You can learn more on the D23 website.