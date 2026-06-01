All the Taylor Swift x Toy Story 5 Easter Eggs so far

Swiftie social media is currently in meltdown because of an ever-growing list of Easter eggs that appear to point directly at some sort of Toy Story 5 collab. Explanations for the TS x TS5 coded design range from a Taylor-voiced character to a Taylor song on the soundtrack, and even going so far as to circle the likelihood of a Debuatation drop to coincide with Toy Story's release (it is going to be on June 19 – the anniversary of the release of her first single, Tim McGraw... coincidence?). While some of these are more likely than others, there is no doubt that something is about to happen.

I've laid out the current list of Taylor x Toy Story Easter eggs below (things have really escalated since the first TS x TS5 sighting), and will add to it as things progress. This is exactly the stellar kind of branding stunt we've come to expect from Taylor when she's got something to announce – and it's having its desired effect on the fandom.

01. TS billboards popping up all over the world

📸 | Toy Story themed billboards featuring a “TS” and 13 clouds have started appearing around the world including in the US, London, Brazil, Canada, France, Netherlands, and more ☁️ pic.twitter.com/qQweL9Tat0May 29, 2026

Not only have these billboards popped up in London, US, Brazil, Canada, France and the Netherlands, but Pixar published a social media post featuring Jessie dancing and the caption "she makes her moves up on her own". For those not in the know, that's a Shake It Off reference. There are 13 clouds. May I also say that today (June 1) is National Cloud Database Day. And also National Billboard Day. Clouds and billboards. Is something coming today?

Latest Videos From

She's making those moves up as she goes! pic.twitter.com/DxMmwLbqleMay 30, 2026

02. Clouds replace birds on 1989 album artwork

🚨“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” has been edited on Apple Music replacing seagulls to clouds.— It’s worth to note that 1989 is TS5 — Toy Story 5? 👀 pic.twitter.com/FFlqlLo95sMay 30, 2026

The cover art on 1989 TV has been updated to include Toy Story-like clouds instead of birds. What? Is there a song from this album on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack?

WAIT. Andy from Toy Story. When was he born? WHEN? 1989. That's right.

03. Toy Story font appears on 1989 album cover

🚨The “T.S.” and “1989” on Taylor Swift’s 1989 cover now animates to yellow on Apple Music! pic.twitter.com/sFvEz4HcRsMay 31, 2026

The original 1989 cover art now includes the Toy Story font instead of the signature black marker pen. Again. What? Which song? Andy's birth year? Yes. Yes it is.

🚨| Many lyrics from multiple Taylor Swift song on Apple Music have the letters T and S capitalized!!!— Also, Taylor’s Essentials playlist now only includes Track 5s! pic.twitter.com/HjsSKWLPu3May 31, 2026

Every T and S has been capitalised on Taylor's Apple Music Essentials playlist – plus, Apple posted a story promoting the playlist.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

05. That brief Toy Story coded countdown that appeared on the Taylor Swift website

taylor swift what are you up to pic.twitter.com/TBhAQicrQBApril 30, 2026

A mysterious Toy Story branded countdown briefly appeared on Taylor's website. It disappeared and was explained with "it was a mistake". But now all this has happened. What does it mean?

06. Opalite music video

Taylor Swift - Opalite (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

A cloud pattern was also spotted in the Opalite music video.

07. Debut's 20th anniversary on June 19

Taylor Swift Is Writing A Song For Toy Story 5 - YouTube Watch On

This YouTube video explains Taylor Swift's first album's potential connection with Taylor Swift – is there a Debut vault track lined up for TS5?

Have I missed any Easter eggs? Of course there are always more – some think this New York Times article holds a covert summation of the song Taylor wrote for the film, for example. And there could be even more.

As a brand collab, this is pretty mega – and both parties seem to be maximising the impact with a drip feed of clues that's almost painful. Pixar is denying that Taylor has a song at the end of the soundtrack, but that's all the comment we've seen for now.