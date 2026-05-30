With all eyes on the upcoming FIFA World Cup, there's much more to the beautiful game than just a summer of sport. To commemorate the occasion, Mucho partner Rob Duncan and JP Stallard have created a series of custom posters representing each of the 48 competing countries inspired by the culture, history, humour, and identity of each nation.

Across the years, there has been a vibrant array of FIFA World Cup posters, but the new Art of Sport collection truly embraces the intersection of design and play, embracing a spirit of creativity that fuels the games. A visual delight for football fans and designers alike, the custom designs are the perfect way to celebrate in style.

(Image credit: Mucho)

The Art of Sport collection was dreamt up over a decade ago, shaped by the simple mission to create "football posters your partner would actually let you hang at home." Since then, Mucho's Rob Duncan and friend JP Stallard's designs have developed a cult following, making the perfect football fan collector's item.

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The brand new 2026 FIFA World Cup collection captures the spirit of each nation with a bold graphic appeal, embracing simple and occasionally mischievous flourishes that are "designed to raise a smile." From Sweden's cheeky IKEA-inspired poster to Austria's unexpectedly brilliant Sound of Music design, each artwork has a distinct personality that radiates styles and wall-worthy appeal.

(Image credit: Mucho)

All 48 posters will be available to view and purchase on kickoff day, June 11, 2026, at

plotnetprints. For more football news, check out these Nike posters that put a cinematic spin on World Cup 2026, or take a look at why the 2026 FIFA World Cup could become the global Super Bowl of advertising.