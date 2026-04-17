Lee Cronin’s The Mummy poster criticised for being too terrifying
Fans have clapped back at the criticism.
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A new poster for Lee Cronin's The Mummy has divided audiences for its provocative design, which has been spotted in the wild as part of the film's OOH campaign. The eerie imagery ruffled the feathers of one parent in particular, who reported the poster to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), sparking a heated debate over how much horror is suitable for the streets.
The best horror film posters are built to be disconcerting, so it's natural that the visuals can be provocative to some. At its core, the new Mummy poster is arguably a roaring success, striking fear and sparking conversation that will undoubtedly entice certain audiences.
Just submitted my complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority about this poster ad at tube stations. Why is there so little consideration of the impact of such images on children? (And one might add, on bereaved parents). pic.twitter.com/gjwca6YDdXApril 15, 2026
The poster in question features a striking image of a mummified child, staring off into the distance. With their grey features and vacant stare, it's undoubtedly an uncomfortable image that captures the horror of Cronin's storytelling, but for some, it was a step too far.Article continues below
Taking to X, journalist Samira Ahmed shared a shot of the new poster with the caption, "Just submitted my complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority about this poster ad at tube stations. Why is there so little consideration of the impact of such images on children? (And one might add, on bereaved parents)."
"Good for you! It's tasteless and creepy," one commenter agreed. "If a horror poster doesn't make you uncomfortable, it isn't a horror poster," another countered. "And all those parents who lost a child, only to discover the body had been buried in a sarcophagus, resurrected years later by an ancient curse and turned into an undead monster. Imagine how they would feel seeing that on the journey into work? So many awful memories," another user sarcastically replied.
For more movie news, check out the latest Mummy poster that absolutely nailed the retro VHS aesthetic or take a look at why horror movie poster design has a problem.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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