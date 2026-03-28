Hype for the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy movie is reaching an all-time high, but fans are divided thanks to a new poster release. While the best movie posters typically drop some hints about the film, there's a fine balance to be struck between subtly showing and all-out telling.

The new Super Mario Galaxy poster was seemingly a step too far for some fans who claimed the design had ruined the movie thanks to the reveal of a classic Nintendo character. Consider this your final warning – spoilers ahead.

(Image credit: Nintendo/Illumination)

The new poster features none other than Fox McCloud from Nintendo's iconic Star Fox series. Triumphantly standing against a bright space-themed background, the inclusion of Mr McCloud was a shocking revelation for fans, marking his first major debut in the Mushroom Kingdom world (only crossed paths with the plumbing brothers in Smash Bros).

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While some fans were delighted by the unexpected reveal, others felt it should've been kept under wraps. "Tell me, what’s the point of doing this? What’s the logic behind giving away a major spoiler from the movie and ruining the whole experience of being surprised while watching it? The marketing for this film is a disaster," one fan wrote. "This would've been an amazing surprise in the theater, and you ruined it by blowing the surprise," another added.

For more entertainment news, check out why the Super Mario Galaxy Movie reveal divided fans and take a look at how the trailer drove fans wild with its surprise references.