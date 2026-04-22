Gamers unlock access to thousands of free GameCube and Wii titles for Nintendo Switch

It seems Nintendo fans have grown tired of waiting for the company to add original GameCube titles to the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) catalogue, and have taken it upon themselves to emulate fan-favourite titles like Super Smash Bros. Melee natively on the console instead.

In what is being described as a new emulation breakthrough, thousands (yes, really) of OG Nintendo GameCube and Nintendo Wii titles can be accessed for "free" through a process that involves downloading custom firmware setups onto a Switch console and running Dolphin emulator core software. The latest update to this emulation process allegedly allows Wii and GameCube games to be played on the Switch system.

Some Nintendo Switch GameCube games have already been re-released for the modern console era, but we all know that Switch game prices have gotten extortionate since the Nintendo Switch 2 console debut, and who wants to pay $70 for a game they can technically access for free?

(Image credit: Future)

I'll be honest, emulation within the gaming world has always seemed far too complicated to me, and the technicalities and mechanics behind it go straight over my head. For some gamers, the payoff of having access to an entire library of "free" (illegally obtained) games largely outweighs the risk of damaging your console, voiding your warranty, or entering the grey-area territory of game piracy.

If the headlines you're seeing right now for "free GameCube & Wii games" sound appealing, just know that unlocking access to these titles might be entirely possible, but not quite as innocent and streamlined as reports are making it seem.

Not to mention, there's still a risk that your console could overheat or break entirely from game or software incompatibility, so perhaps it's best to stick with the NSO catalogue for now. The Switch was never intended to be a handheld emulation device, despite this new revelation that it could, in fact, be the perfect device for the task.

There's clearly a very high demand for old retro libraries to be playable on modern consoles, so Nintendo should really see this as an opportunity to get a move on and give gamers what they want. I bet people would happily choose the paid option if it were priced reasonably and meant access to retro titles was less technical.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What are your thoughts on emulation?