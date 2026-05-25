Try this sensory haptic gaming vest for 20% less
Feel every critical hit with Woojer tech this Memorial Day.
If you haven't heard of Woojer's immersive haptic tech, then buckle up. It's a whole new way to experience intense gaming, and it's all 20% off for Memorial Day.
It might actually be better to show you, rather than tell you, about the Woojer haptic vest – and our Tech Reviews Editor has an exquisite example of how this technology works in action.
Put simply, the Woojer vest 4 makes you feel like you're part of the action. It blends high-fidelity audio with immersive vibrotactile feedback, which creates a deeper, more sensory experience for entertainment. Some people describe wearing the Woojer Vest as a "relaxing" experience, but we'll let you be the judge of that.
Woojer Memorial Day deals
This high-fidelity haptic vest makes every beat, blast, and breath pulse through your body. It's also fully compatible with any device or media type.
It's on sale for £365 (down from £457) in the UK too.
If you own any Meta devices, then this is the option you want. It's compatible with Meta VR headsets, mobile, PC, and gaming consoles, for immersion taken to an entirely new level.
The Woojer MAT is a unique mattress topper that transforms sound into deep, full-body sensations that melt away stress and promote a deeper, more restful sleep. It supposedly works on any mattress and can transform your bed into a sanctuary.
Our Reviews Editor is in the process of testing this one too (I can't wait to see the video).
Watch our editor test the Woojer Vest 4
We think this video might pretty much sum up the experience. But if you want the technicalities, then check out our full review of the Woojer Vest 4 and find out why it's the "most outrageous of all gaming wearables". We also described the Woojer Vest 3 as "frivolous gaming overkill".
For more deals, check out the below.