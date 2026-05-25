Try this sensory haptic gaming vest for 20% less

If you haven't heard of Woojer's immersive haptic tech, then buckle up. It's a whole new way to experience intense gaming, and it's all 20% off for Memorial Day.

It might actually be better to show you, rather than tell you, about the Woojer haptic vest – and our Tech Reviews Editor has an exquisite example of how this technology works in action.

Put simply, the Woojer vest 4 makes you feel like you're part of the action. It blends high-fidelity audio with immersive vibrotactile feedback, which creates a deeper, more sensory experience for entertainment. Some people describe wearing the Woojer Vest as a "relaxing" experience, but we'll let you be the judge of that.

Woojer Memorial Day deals

Save 20% ($96) Woojer Vest 4: was $479 now $383 at woojer.com This high-fidelity haptic vest makes every beat, blast, and breath pulse through your body. It's also fully compatible with any device or media type. It's on sale for £365 (down from £457) in the UK too.

Save 20% Woojer Woojer Mat: was $999 now $799 at woojer.com The Woojer MAT is a unique mattress topper that transforms sound into deep, full-body sensations that melt away stress and promote a deeper, more restful sleep. It supposedly works on any mattress and can transform your bed into a sanctuary. Our Reviews Editor is in the process of testing this one too (I can't wait to see the video).

Watch our editor test the Woojer Vest 4

We think this video might pretty much sum up the experience. But if you want the technicalities, then check out our full review of the Woojer Vest 4 and find out why it's the "most outrageous of all gaming wearables". We also described the Woojer Vest 3 as "frivolous gaming overkill".

For more deals, check out the below.