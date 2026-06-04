I take back everything I said about the PS5 DualSense controller – especially now it's 30% off
You can save $20 on the controller right now.
Look, April 2020 was a strange time. Unprecedented, you might say. Emotions were high. But I'm sorry for slagging off Sony's new DualSense controller based on looks alone. Now that, six years later, I've actually held the thing, I take it all back.
This week I was persuaded, for the first time in over a decade, to buy a games console. After attending the world premiere of 007 First Light, I knew I had to buy it. And that meant buying a games console too. And so, I am now the proud (and poor) owner of a brand new PS5.
The cool thing about revisiting tech after a long time away is that you get to experience years of technological advancement in one go. But while the graphics are incredible, it's the controller that's blown me away. From the adaptive triggers (which make every action feel different) to hugely detailed haptic feedback, it offers the most tactile and immersive gaming experience I've ever, well, experienced. And right now at Amazon, the DualSense controller is 28% off, bringing the price down from $75 to $54.
The PS5 DualSense controller features advanced haptic feedback that simulates realistic sensations, adaptive triggers with dynamic resistance, a built-in microphone, motion controls, and an integrated speaker. Its ergonomic design, rechargeable battery and immersive tactile technology help create a more engaging and responsive gaming experience.
While it's easy to judge a product by its appearance (and hey, product design matters), there are other considerations for something that's designed to be held and touched. I still don't think DualSense is particularly pretty, but it feels great. And so does that discount.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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