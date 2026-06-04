I take back everything I said about the PS5 DualSense controller – especially now it's 30% off

Look, April 2020 was a strange time. Unprecedented, you might say. Emotions were high. But I'm sorry for slagging off Sony's new DualSense controller based on looks alone. Now that, six years later, I've actually held the thing, I take it all back.

This week I was persuaded, for the first time in over a decade, to buy a games console. After attending the world premiere of 007 First Light, I knew I had to buy it. And that meant buying a games console too. And so, I am now the proud (and poor) owner of a brand new PS5.

(Image credit: Future)

The cool thing about revisiting tech after a long time away is that you get to experience years of technological advancement in one go. But while the graphics are incredible, it's the controller that's blown me away. From the adaptive triggers (which make every action feel different) to hugely detailed haptic feedback, it offers the most tactile and immersive gaming experience I've ever, well, experienced. And right now at Amazon, the DualSense controller is 28% off, bringing the price down from $75 to $54.

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Save 28% Sony DualSense controller: was $75 now $54 at Amazon The PS5 DualSense controller features advanced haptic feedback that simulates realistic sensations, adaptive triggers with dynamic resistance, a built-in microphone, motion controls, and an integrated speaker. Its ergonomic design, rechargeable battery and immersive tactile technology help create a more engaging and responsive gaming experience.

While it's easy to judge a product by its appearance (and hey, product design matters), there are other considerations for something that's designed to be held and touched. I still don't think DualSense is particularly pretty, but it feels great. And so does that discount.