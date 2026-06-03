The Brand Impact Awards 2026 are officially open for entries

It’s time to showcase the work that defined the year. The Brand Impact Awards (BIAs, presented by Creative Bloq, are back for their 13th annual celebration of global branding excellence. The deadline to submit your standout projects is July 9th.

What sets the BIAs apart? Projects aren't judged alone in a vacuum. The panel evaluates every entry through the lens of its specific market sector. This unique criteria ensures that when a piece of brilliant, boundary-pushing creative breaks through in a traditionally conservative industry, it gets the spotlight it deserves.

24 Sector Categories

There is a place for your work whether you are redefining a legacy industry or launching a disruptive startup. The 24 diverse market sectors include:

Wine, Beer & Spirits

Transport & Travel

Self-Branding

...and 20 others covering the entire commercial landscape.

The Craft Categories

Brand Strategy

Motion

Sonic Design

Typography

Illustration

Copywriting

Experiential

As in previous years, our beautiful BIA Mallet trophies reward bronze, silver and gold standard work, and special new trophies in white and black celebrate the Social Impact and Best of Show awards, respectively.

We have judges from esteemed global agencies and brands including Jones Knowles Ritchie, COLLINS, Wolff Olins, Koto, Design Bridge, 4Creative and more. We will announce our category judges in the coming days and weeks.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

In 2025, Best of Show was won by JKR for Centersquare. Following the merger of Evoque and Cyxtera, Centersquare rebranded to redefine what a data brand could be. Moving away from cold, corporate visuals, the new identity centres on “Infinite Flexibility. Absolute Certainty.” to express both stability and adaptability. A dynamic logo, architectural typography, warm colour palette, and custom iconography transform technical infrastructure into an elegant, artistic system.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: R/GA) We Are Warriors by R/GA won Social Impact (Image credit: R/GA) (Image credit: R/GA) (Image credit: R/GA)

The Social Impact Award 2025 was won by R/GA for We Are Warriors. Following the defeat of the 2023 Voice referendum, which aimed to give Indigenous Australians a stronger political voice, many Indigenous communities were left disheartened. In response, R/GA launched Take the Crown, a bold initiative designed to reignite national dialogue around colonial power, counter public disengagement, and amplify Indigenous rights in a way that resonated widely.

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(Image credit: Taxi Studio/Future)

As the BIAs have long attracted the best talent in the design world, winning a BIA promises industry recognition, and also extensive PR across our network to an extensive audience of digital and print creatives with the guarantee of bespoke marketing collateral.

The Best of Show and Social Impact award winners will will get a dedicated spotlight featured on Creative Bloq – a chance to show off your agency's work.

If you'd like to take part in the BIAs, go to the official Brand Impact Awards website before the closing date of 9 July. You can then enter your own, or your company's standout branding, packaging and campaign work.

Enter the Brand Impact Awards now