The viral cursed milk cat has been turned into a hilarious animation using Blender

As if social media weren't already cat crazy, we can soon expect a frenzy of feline-inspired art with the release of Pixar's Gatto next year. In the meantime, one animator is delighting people with funny and highly stylised animated shorts starring cats and other creatures made with the free animation software Blender.

The artist has even brought to life one of the internet's favourite viral cat memes.

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The 3D artist Vossadova has been developing a vibrant low-poly animation style to tell stories about quirky, expressive animal characters. For the piece above the artist decided to turn their "favourite image" into an animation, finally providing a backstory to a meme that's been in circulation online for over six years.

According to Know Your Meme, 'Milk Face Cat' was uploaded in a dump of animal memes to imgur back in May 2020. With a new story behind it and interpreted through a low-poly art style, the image gets even funnier as a jump scare (if you're not familiar with the original, here's the little fella in all his glory).

(Image credit: 420Ghostgirl via imgur)

Check out Vossadova's Instagram for more short animations in a similar style.

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While the artist often uses warm lighting, they recently took on the challenge of a cooler nighttime scene depicting a situation that anyone with a cat will be able to relate too.

If you're inspired, see our guides to the best laptops for animation and the best animation software.