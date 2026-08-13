I just found a daily doodle website that's the most joyful middle finger to AI art

Calling all digital artists, I've just discovered your new favourite website. Bakatako is a free online social network for doodling based on daily drawing prompts, but it doubles as a huge middle finger to AI too.

You can only create and submit your artwork within the browser-based drawing canvas, which evidences that it was created by a real human using the provided tools, rather than uploaded slop that anyone could have generated.

The canvas looks reminiscent of Microsoft Paint. It's extremely basic at first glance, but when you dive deeper, it has a dynamic brush engine, drawing assist tools, and stylus support. It would pair super nicely with one of the best drawing tablets.

(Image credit: Bakatako)

Bakatako is somewhat new, having launched around four months ago, and is especially useful for artists and creatives needing a bit of inspiration, motivation, encouragement, and support from a wider community.

It offers fun and engaging prompts to get your creative juices flowing, can be as easy or complex as you set out (perhaps as a warm-up exercise to get going for the day), or a meaningful way to seek feedback from other artists. It could also be used to gradually curate a portfolio displayed on your user profile, which is never a bad thing for networking and potential commissioning work if someone likes your style.

Staying consistent is one of the hardest parts of making art, and doing it in isolation makes it even harder. Bakatako founder

I spoke with the brains behind Bakatako, who shared their initial inspiration to create the platform.

"The inspiration was my wife. She's an artist, and after we had kids, she was having a hard time staying consistent with her art. Not because she loved it any less, but life gets full, and momentum is fragile. I wanted to give her an easy way to see her progress with digital art and a little motivation to keep showing up. That's how bakatako was born. She wasn't alone, it turns out. Staying consistent is one of the hardest parts of making art, and doing it in isolation makes it even harder."

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I'm not an artist, more of a general creative and crafty soul, but even I can tell how special Bakatako is, the potential it has to grow, and I have a strong, overwhelming urge to protect it at all costs.

There seems to be a movement brewing with younger audiences that are questioning how much social media really adds to their lives. Minimalist platforms like Bakatako are appealing as a safe space for creation without the negativity that can surround larger networks.

The creator (who wishes to remain anonymous for now) tells me that "the end goal is for Bakatako to become THE social network for artists, from complete beginners to working professionals. We want to make art fun, social, and approachable for everyone!"

Head over to Bakatako now to see what it's all about for yourself. All we need is an app version, and this could be the only platform artists rely on in 2027. I can see this being hugely popular, and I think it's one of the coolest art websites on the internet right now with such a genius concept.