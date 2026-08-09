Which is best for artists, the MovinkPad Pro 14 from Wacom (left) or the iPad Air (M3) from Apple (right)?

For years, if someone asked what tablet to buy for digital art, the answer was almost automatic: get an iPad for drawing. Apple's tablet has become the default creative companion for illustrators, designers and anyone who wants to sketch, paint or edit on the move, helped by excellent hardware, a huge library of apps, and, of course, the fact that Procreate has become almost as familiar a name in digital art as Photoshop.

But things are getting a little more interesting. After the best drawing tablet brands like XPPen and Huion released Android tablets for art, Wacom eventually followed with the excellent MovinkPad Pro 14, offering a very different idea of what an artist’s tablet should be. Rather than releasing a general-purpose tablet that happens to be great for drawing, this is a device that starts with the creative process and builds everything else around that.

It’s a standalone Android tablet, but the reason it exists is obvious as soon as you pick up the Pro Pen 3. Wacom has taken the experience it has spent decades refining with professional drawing tablets and tried to put that into something you can carry around, open up on the sofa, take to a coffee shop or throw into a bag for a day of sketching. And it's not an iPad.

Wacom's Pro Pen 3 is a beautifully designed stylus that's weight can be customised to how you like to work. (Image credit: Future)

Then there’s the Pro Pen 3 itself, which comes in the box with MoveinkPad Pro 14. That sounds like a small detail, but it changes the value, because with an iPad Air, the Apple Pencil is essential if drawing is the reason you’re buying the tablet, which means making another purchase before you can really start creating. Wacom has always understood that the pen is the heart of the experience, and here it’s included from day one (along with Wacom Canvas for free and a trial of Clip Studio Paint).

That puts the MovinkPad Pro 14 in an interesting position against the iPad Air. These are both powerful tablets that can do much more than draw, but they come from different places. The iPad Air is a brilliant everyday tablet that has become a fantastic art tool. The Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 is an artist’s tool that happens to be a very capable Android tablet. When comparing the two, for artists, that distinction makes things interesting. Here, I compare the MovinkPad Pro 14 with Apple's 2025 iPad Air (M3) because they were both released in the same year.

Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 vs iPad Air: specs compared

The numbers tell an interesting story, although they don’t quite explain the whole picture. Apple has focused on performance and the ecosystem, while Wacom has focused on what you'll notice when you actually pick it up and begin drawing or painting something: the screen, the pen, and the overall drawing experience.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 iPad Air 11-inch (M3) Operating system Android 15 iPadOS Display size 14-inch 11-inch (13-inch option available) Display type OLED with Wacom Premium Textured Glass Liquid Retina IPS LCD Resolution 2880 × 1800 2360 × 1640 Refresh rate Up to 120Hz 60Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Apple M3 chip RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 256GB + microSD expansion 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery 10,000mAh Up to 10 hours Weight 699g 460g Stylus Wacom Pro Pen 3 included Apple Pencil Pro / Apple Pencil USB-C (sold separately) Pen technology Wacom EMR, battery-free Apple Pencil technology Pressure sensitivity 8,192 levels Pressure-sensitive Apple Pencil Pen resolution 5,080 LPI Not disclosed Colour 100% DCI-P3, 10-bit colour P3 wide colour, True Tone Expandable storage Yes, microSD No

Looking at the specs, it’s tempting to declare a winner, but that misses the point. The iPad Air has a more powerful chip and arguably a stronger creative software ecosystem, while the MovinkPad Pro 14 has a larger OLED display, expandable storage, and a professional Wacom pen experience without needing to buy anything extra.

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The interesting question isn’t which has the better spec sheet; it’s which one feels more like the tool you actually want to use. Here I feel Wacom edges it. The MovinkPad Pro 14 is a tablet designed for art creation out of the box, and fundamentally feels like a drawing tablet. For me, the iPad Air needs something extra, such as an AstroPad Rock, Paper, Pencil screen protector, to match the MovinkPad Pro 14's etched paper-like feel from the get-go.

Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 vs iPad Air: who are they for?

The appeal of the iPad Air has always been its flexibility. It can be a sketchbook in the morning, a photo editing machine in the afternoon and a Netflix screen in the evening, all without feeling like it’s compromising at any point. Apple's M3 chip (and this year's M4 model) excels at multitasking, and Apple's iPadOS ensures its tablets are easy to use for anyone.

That versatility is a huge part of why creatives love iPads in general. You’re not buying a single-purpose device; you’re buying something that can fit around almost every part of your life.

The MovinkPad Pro 14 takes a slightly different route. It still runs Android, so it’s perfectly happy browsing the web, watching videos, running everyday apps, streaming video, gaming and doing all the normal tablet stuff, but Wacom has clearly designed it around one thing first: making art. The difference is there when you start drawing, and for me, if you're happy with Android, it makes for a more natural digital art experience.

Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 vs iPad Air: stylus compared

Both tablets use leading stylus tech, but you need to pay extra for Apple Pencil (right). The Pro Pen 3 (left) comes with Wacom's tablet. (Image credit: Future)

Many tablet comparisons focus on processors, displays, and performance, but for artists, the pen usually determines whether a device works. You can have the brightest screen and the fastest chip, but if the stylus doesn’t feel right in your hand, the whole creative process starts to feel like a chore.

The iPad Air is a superb drawing tablet, and Apple has spent years refining the Apple Pencil and its use. It’s light, accurate and incredibly responsive, with low latency and excellent palm rejection, making sketching, painting and note-taking feel surprisingly natural. The catch is that the Apple Pencil, and the newer Apple Pencil Pro, are separate purchases. That’s fine if you already own one, but if you’re starting from scratch, the real cost of getting set up is higher.

The Pro Pen 3 feels more like a studio tool, built for longer sessions with a focus on comfort, control and customisation.

The MovinkPad Pro 14 takes a different approach by arriving as a complete creative package. The Pro Pen 3 is included; it’s battery-free thanks to Wacom’s EMR technology and delivers the kind of drawing experience that has made Wacom such a trusted name among professional artists.

The difference comes down to how each company thinks about the pen. Apple’s Pencil feels like a beautifully engineered digital pencil, lightweight, precise and designed to disappear into the experience. The Pro Pen 3 feels more like a studio tool, built for longer sessions with a focus on comfort, control and customisation. Its modular design means you can adjust the weight, grip and controls to better suit how you work, something not offered by Apple’s fixed design.

Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 vs iPad Air: how it feels

I used to the MovinkPad Pro 14 to paint, and love how it feels. (Image credit: Future)

Tablet makers love big numbers. Pressure levels, refresh rates, processor cores – all of these things make for great marketing (read my article on drawing tablet terminology for a breakdown), but most of us aren’t thinking about those details when we're halfway through a painting. We're thinking about whether the pen feels right. This is where Wacom has always had an advantage. The company has spent years refining the digital drawing experience, and the MovinkPad Pro 14 brings that knowledge to a standalone tablet.

The 14-inch OLED display is also a big part of the appeal. There’s more room to work than on the smaller iPad Air models, the colours are rich, and the textured glass surface is designed to give a more natural feel than drawing on a completely smooth sheet of glass. Wacom's tablet has a key spec that beats the iPad: its 120Hz refresh rate makes sketching and painting feel more accurate and lively than the 60Hz on Apple's tablet.

The iPad Air remains an excellent drawing experience, though. Apple Pencil is responsive, accurate and supported by some of the best creative apps available. For many artists, especially anyone who's already invested in Apple’s ecosystem, it remains an incredibly hard tablet to beat.

The difference comes down to priorities. The iPad Air feels like a beautifully engineered tablet that happens to be an excellent digital canvas. The MovinkPad Pro 14 feels like a drawing tool first and foremost, with everything from the pen to the display built around that idea.

Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 vs iPad Air: Android vs iPadOS

Apple iPadOS remains stable and easy to use, but Android has caught up and in some respects is more flexible. (Image credit: Future)

Android tablets have always had a bit of a perception problem, particularly with artists. The hardware has rarely been the issue; in fact, some Android tablets, such as the Samsung Tab Ultra range, have had excellent screens, powerful processors and very good stylus support for years, but when it comes to creative work, most artists have tended to look straight at the iPad because Apple built up that ecosystem first.

A big part of that is the apps. iPadOS still has the advantage when it comes to dedicated creative software, with apps like Procreate, Affinity Designer and Adobe Fresco helping make the iPad feel like a proper artist’s tool rather than a tablet that happens to support a pen. You can now even run ZBrush for iPad on iPad Air, offering a route into professional 3D modelling. If you’re already deep into Apple’s creative ecosystem, there’s still a strong argument for sticking with it.

The MovinkPad Pro 14 does make the choice a little less straightforward though. Android has come a long way, and while it doesn’t quite have the same depth of specialist creative apps as iPadOS, there are now plenty of serious options for artists. The best drawing apps for Android include Clip Studio Paint, Concepts, and Infinite Painter. I personally still love ArtRage for its simple UI and effective paint simulation.

Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 is a portable creative tablet that combines Wacom’s pen expertise with the freedom of Android

Both iPadOS and Android feel more flexible than in past iterations, and are getting closer to the complexity of desktop. You can have reference images open alongside your canvas, keep a browser window nearby for tutorials or inspiration, drag content between apps, manage files and generally treat the tablet like a small creative workspace rather than just a digital sketchbook. The split-screen and multi-window tools are genuinely useful here, especially for artists who like to gather ideas and reference material as they work, although Android tablets generally give you a little more freedom over iPadOS when it comes to juggling multiple apps and windows.

With this in mind, MovinkPad Pro 14 isn't trying to replace a laptop or compete with a full desktop setup, and it doesn’t need to, and so starts to find its place. It’s a portable creative tablet that combines Wacom’s pen expertise with the slightly better freedom of Android, giving artists a device they can sketch on, browse with, organise work on and carry everywhere.

For those who want the deepest library of professional art apps, the iPad remains the obvious choice, but Android is no longer the creative compromise it once was. For many artists, having a flexible workspace that supports the entire creative process might be just as important as the drawing app itself.

Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 vs iPad Air: which should artists buy?

Wacom's tablet (left) is designed for art but can do more, Apple's (right) is an all rounder that you can create art on – there's a slight difference. (Image credit: Future)

The iPad Air remains one of the best creative tablets you can buy. It’s fast, polished and supported by an excellent range of apps, especially if you already live inside Apple’s ecosystem. And honestly, with the iPad in general, it's hard not to look past a tablet that offers both Procreate and the animation app Procreate Dreams, two of the best creative apps available.

The Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 makes a strong case for those of us who want a tablet that feels like a dedicated creative tool. The included Pro Pen 3, larger OLED-etched glass display, faster refresh rate, Wacom drawing technology, and Android flexibility make it a genuine alternative rather than simply another tablet chasing the iPad.

Ultimately, it comes down to what you want from your device. If you want one tablet that can handle work, entertainment, browsing and creative projects equally well, the iPad Air is still an easy recommendation.

But if drawing is the main reason you’re buying a tablet and you want the experience to feel as close as possible to picking up a traditional creative tool, or using a desktop drawing tablet but on the go, the Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 is the alternative I'd recommend. After years of the iPad owning this conversation almost by default, having another serious option is a very good thing for digital artists.