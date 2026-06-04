The most popular iPad is back down to a record low price ahead of Prime Day

The new iPad (11th Gen, A16) is one of the best digital sketchbooks for creatives who prioritise portability over Pro prices. I don't know about you, but I've used iPad Pros before, and they're total overkill for what I need. If you want a tablet with a great screen, fast browsing, and decent mobile gaming, the latest iPad – now down from $349 to $299 over at Amazon – is a really affordable option.

But this is no bargain bin tab. With its vibrant 11-inch Liquid Retina display and snappy A16 chip, it handles Procreate layers and quick (though basic) video edits with an effortless ease.

Now, this is not the record low price or anything. While any saving is welcome, this model hit a record low of $274 before. However, it’s a solid buy if you need a canvas today. It's one of the best iPads for drawing for a reason.