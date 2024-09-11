ZBrush for iPad: everything you need to know

Glen Southern explains the tools and features of ZBrush for iPad.

(Image credit: Future)
In this ZBrush for iPad explainer I'll be detailing all of the key tools and features of Maxon's new app for Apple's tablet. I've been using it for a number of months in beta and now the final version is released, everyone should really be giving it a go. For my final thoughts why you should try it, read my ZBrush for iPad review and my interview with its lead developer, Paul Chambery.

Before I get into what ZBrush for iPad can do, first a reminder of what desktop ZBrush is and who's it's for. ZBrush is software used to create detailed 3D models, like characters, creatures and environments for movies, TV, video games, and animated films.

Glen Southern
Glen Southern

Glen runs SouthernGFX, a small Cheshire-based studio specialising in character and creature design, which creates assets for TV and film. Clients include SKY, Wacom and Oculus Medium and the studio has an impressive project list that features 3D models for Game of Thrones' house sigils. He's been using and training ZBrush for over 15 years and is a Wacom Ambassador for the UK and Ireland. 

