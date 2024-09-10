Making ZBrush for iPad has been "a very monumental, huge task"

Paul Gaboury, the ZBrush lead 3D application engineer for Pixologic, explains how they managed to squeeze 25 years of 3D modelling tech on Apple's iPad.

Making ZBrush for iPad; a sculpt of a norse warrior
(Image credit: Maxon / Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra)

ZBrush for iPad is here, largely because Apple finally caught up with what 3D modellers need. According to Paul Gaboury, the ZBrush lead 3D application engineer for Pixologic, the new series of M-chip iPads, stacks of RAM and one terabyte (TB) of storage, has meant ZBrush artists can finally sculpt massive 90 million polygon models while sat on the train (or sofa). Read our ZBrush for iPad review to get our verdict, but below Paul explains how the team at Pixologic managed to get ZBrush onto the iPad.

“This is a very big project,” reflects Paul as we sit down to chat about bringing ZBrush to iPad. “This was not something that was easy, you've got 20-plus years of code that has been built for a desktop, and now we’re trying to port that over onto an iPad… this is a very monumental, huge task.”

