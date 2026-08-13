This 3D artist depicts characters like Super Mario and Sonic as you've never seen them before using Unreal Engine and 3ds Max

Juliano Souza is a generalist 3D artist based in Rio Grande da Serra, Brazil with over 12 years of experience working in areas like advertising, games, and promotional videos. Outside of his professional work, he loves to make fan art inspired by classic video game characters like Super Mario, Sonic and Link from Zelda.

Below, he presents four examples of these passion projects. Accompanying making-of videos reveal his process for each one. He uses a combination of tools, including 3ds Max, Maya, Unreal Engine, ZBrush, Corona Render and Substance Painter (see our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best rendering software).

Link

(Image credit: Juliano Souza)

“For the wave simulation in this Zelda fan art, I used Phoenix in 3ds Max. The clouds are animated via the sky system from Corona Render.”

Link turntable (fanart). - YouTube Watch On

Sonic

(Image credit: Juliano Souza)

This making-of was created using 3ds Max, ZBrush, Corona Render, Substance Painter, and After Effects.

Sonic vs Robotnik - YouTube Watch On

Metroid

(Image credit: Juliano Souza)

“I created this Metroid Fusion fan art purely for study purposes. It was the first project that I made using Unreal Engine.”

SAMUS vs SA-X - YouTube Watch On

Mario and Bowser

(Image credit: Juliano Souza)

“This is a Mario and Bowser fan art that I made in my free time. When it came to the model of the castle walls and luminaire, I used assets from Quixel Bridge.”

Mario and Bowser Breakdown - YouTube Watch On

You can see more of Juliano's work on his ArtStation profile .

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