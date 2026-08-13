This 3D artist depicts characters like Super Mario and Sonic as you've never seen them before using Unreal Engine and 3ds Max
Check out Juliano Souza's making-of videos.
Juliano Souza is a generalist 3D artist based in Rio Grande da Serra, Brazil with over 12 years of experience working in areas like advertising, games, and promotional videos. Outside of his professional work, he loves to make fan art inspired by classic video game characters like Super Mario, Sonic and Link from Zelda.
Below, he presents four examples of these passion projects. Accompanying making-of videos reveal his process for each one. He uses a combination of tools, including 3ds Max, Maya, Unreal Engine, ZBrush, Corona Render and Substance Painter (see our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best rendering software).
Link
“For the wave simulation in this Zelda fan art, I used Phoenix in 3ds Max. The clouds are animated via the sky system from Corona Render.”
Sonic
This making-of was created using 3ds Max, ZBrush, Corona Render, Substance Painter, and After Effects.
Metroid
“I created this Metroid Fusion fan art purely for study purposes. It was the first project that I made using Unreal Engine.”
Mario and Bowser
“This is a Mario and Bowser fan art that I made in my free time. When it came to the model of the castle walls and luminaire, I used assets from Quixel Bridge.”
You can see more of Juliano's work on his ArtStation profile.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
If you're building your own creative setup, you might also want one of the best laptops for 3D modelling or the best drawing tablets.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.
Download the Creative Bloq app for iOS
Download the Creative Bloq app for Android
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 20 years!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.