See how this 3D artist experiments with colour in renders
Discover the work of Giovane Henriques.
Giovane Henriques works as a freelance 3D character artist for games and cinematics. He doesn’t stick to a set modelling technique – each concept has a story, a learning experience, and this is developed throughout the process. whether he's using ZBrush, Maya, Marvelous Designer, Substance Painter, Marmoset, Unreal Engine or Photoshop (see our guides to the best digital art software and the best 3D modelling software).
Below the Brazilian artist presents four examples of his work. For more inspiration see our other features on 3D artists.
Orc
“This started as a challenge with some friends, but I ended up taking it a bit further, exploring lighting and colour grading with Arnold... I love to experiment with colour in renders. It’s based on concept art by Minjun Kim.”
Guisha
“I’ve been wanting to do something in the universe of Black Myth: Wukong for a while and I also took the time to explore the Unreal Engine a bit more. I created this character based on Bobosagy’s concept.
Rhinoceros
“This is a character I made for the Artstation Challenge: When Animals Ruled the World.”
Demon
“I tried to explore a slightly different workflow using HD geometry with displacement and Arnold. Based on the wonderful concept by Adrian Smith.”
You can see more of Giovane's work on his ArtStation profile.
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