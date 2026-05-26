Tristan Bideau is an artist from France whose imagination was shaped by mythology and fantasy novels from an early age. That sparked a lasting passion for fantasy worlds.

After graduating from École Pivaut, he began his career as a freelance illustrator with Altered TCG, the innovative, story-driven trading card game developed by Equinox. He combines Blender and Photoshop for his work (see our roundups of the best digital art software and the best 3D modelling software).

Below, he tells us about four examples of his work – both professional and personal pieces.

Witch

(Image credit: Tristan Bideau)

“In my free time, I enjoy turning study references into new illustrations. It’s a great exercise, and also a fun way to explore, learn, and create something more personal.”

Thank You Altered

(Image credit: Tristan Bideau)

“Created for Altered TCG, this illustration was a joy to paint in both composition and atmosphere. Above all, it marked a turning point, making me feel I had grown artistically.”

Journey to Baldur's Gate

(Image credit: Tristan Bideau)

“This piece brings my character, Wyrm, to life alongside Rook, my girlfriend’s character; it celebrates our shared journey through Baldur’s Gate 3 and some unforgettable moments with Astarion and Karlach.”

The Fang Oath

(Image credit: Tristan Bideau)

“Created for Drawbento’s DTIYS challenge, this was inspired by The Witcher 3 soundtrack and the Mistborn novels. I wanted to create a piece filled with mystery and atmosphere.

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For more digital art inspiration, check out our recent tips from an Avatar concept artist.

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