How to create a polished character design, from initial sketch to final render

Staring at a blank canvas, trying to design a character can feel completely overwhelming. Where do you even begin? How do you take a rough idea and turn it into a polished piece?

In this workshop, take a rough idea and turn it into a polished piece? In this workshop, we’ll explore a structured Photoshop workflow, taking you from a basic silhouette all the way to a final render. The best part is that this method is totally flexible (also see our pro character design tips and our other Photoshop tutorials).

We will build your character in clear stages: silhouette, sketch, line art, flat colours, patterns, ambient occlusion, lighting, and post processing. Because every step builds on the last, you can easily go back and make changes at any time. Just make sure to gather plenty of reference images first. Understanding light and shadow is also crucial for the later stages. This process will elevate your art.

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(Image credit: Fano Rakotoh)

01. Silhouettes Start with your brief and reference board. Paint loose, abstract silhouettes, Start with your brief and reference board. Paint loose, abstract silhouettes, and don’t worry about detail yet. The goal is to explore shape language quickly: mass, weight, and personality. Try at least six to ten variations before committing. Strong silhouettes are instantly readable in isolation, so test yours in black and white. This phase informs and sharpens your reference board, helping you lock in a clear visual direction before you invest time in detail

02. Refined sketch Once you’ve selected the strongest silhouette, draw over it to define props, clothing, and accessories. Use this stage to clarify the character’s pose and facial expression; both should communicate personality at a glance. Don’t over clean it; this is still an exploratory sketch. Push and pull proportions, try different costume details, and keep the lines loose. The goal is to nail your design concept before committing to clean line work.

03. Line art Line art is the final design checkpoint. Keep your lines clean, confident, and varied in weight, using thicker lines for foreground elements and finer lines for background detail. In this non-destructive workflow, your line art validates the design before you start using colour. Once complete, fill your character with a flat mid-grey beneath the line layer. This neutral base will make the upcoming colour and lighting passes far easier to judge accurately.

04. Albedo/flat colour The albedo pass establishes your character’s base colours –think of it as the colour of each material under perfectly neutral light. Choose colours informed by your character’s cultural references, the materials they’re wearing, and your own creative instinct. Use the Surface brush here: its colour dynamics create subtle hue and saturation variation across each stroke, building micro texture without disrupting value, an essential quality for materials like fabric, leather, or skin.

05. Patterns Real-world garments and props are rarely plain. Add patterns to bring authenticity and visual richness to your design. For simple patterns, paint directly over the line art. For complex repeating motifs, design them separately using Photoshop’s symmetry tool, then place the finished pattern into your albedo layer. This keeps your workflow flexible, as patterns can be swapped, scaled, or recoloured without affecting other passes.

06. Ambient occlusion The ambient occlusion (AO) pass defines volume by darkening areas that light naturally struggles to reach: deep folds, tight joints, cavities, and contact shadows. Work in greyscale on a dedicated layer, building shadow depth carefully. This pass is also a great opportunity to suggest material roughness – matte surfaces show stronger, softer AO, while smoother materials require a more restrained touch.

07. Soft and hard edges Edge quality is one of the most powerful tools in any painter’s arsenal. Hard edges attract the viewer’s eye, while soft edges let it rest. Use the One Edge brush to create crisp, sharp transitions on focal points, facial features, weapon details and key costume elements. Use the Smudge tool to soften edges on peripheral areas and smooth gradients. Apply this principle throughout all passes, not just the AO, to direct attention and control visual flow.

08. AO layer mode Now it’s time to integrate the AO pass into your composition. Set the AO layer blending mode to Multiply. This will darken the albedo colours beneath without completely overriding them, preserving colour richness while adding depth. Zoom out and assess the full image. If the shadows feel too heavy or too light, adjust the layer’s opacity globally, or paint back into individual areas to fine-tune. Always evaluate the pass in context, not in isolation.

09. Light pass The light pass adds direct illumination to your character, pushing values higher to describe form convincingly. Decide on your primary light source, its direction, colour temperature, and intensity. Bright highlights on raised surfaces reinforce volume and make the character read clearly from a distance. The light pass also lets you differentiate materials further: rough cloth will diffuse light broadly, while a polished metal surface will carry a tight, bright specular.

10. Light layer Set your light pass layer to Overlay mode. Overlay simultaneously brightens highlights and deepens shadows relative to the layers below, giving the lighting a natural, integrated quality that would be difficult to achieve by painting directly. As with the AO pass, step back and evaluate the full image. Reduce opacity if the effect is too strong, or paint selectively to control exactly where the light lands on your character.

11. Unification At this stage, bring all three core passes, albedo, AO, and light, into harmony. Look for areas that feel disconnected: colours that clash, shadows that contradict your light source, or materials that lack consistency. Use Hue/Saturation, Curves, and Colour Balance adjustments on individual passes rather than flattening your file. The non-destructive structure allows you to revisit and modify any element without rebuilding from scratch, a critical advantage when working with clients.

12 Subsurface and hair Subsurface scattering (SSS) describes how light penetrates semi-translucent surfaces like skin, earlobes, and fingertips. Add warm, pinkish-red tones to these areas on a separate layer set to Screen or Add. For hair, paint fine light reflections along the direction of the hair flow using a small, soft brush. These details are subtle but transformative; they push the rendering from a flat illustration into something that feels genuinely alive.

13. Details Use a basic round brush to refine focal point details: the iris and catchlights in the eyes, engravings on weapons, scales, stitching, or jewellery. Work on a Normal layer. This level of detail is only necessary if you or your client want to push the rendering further. Once you’re satisfied, add ambient light, a soft, colour-toned fill that wraps around the character, then finish with a subtle rim light on each side to visually unify the figure against the background

14. Post-processing In the final pass, use Photoshop’s Auto Colour, Auto Contrast, and Auto Tone adjustments on a flattened duplicate of your image. These tools can quickly correct colour balance, tonal range, or contrast issues you may have become blind to during the render. Duplicate the layer, apply any adjustments, then use the opacity slider to blend the effect to taste. You can try Lens Correction or Filter Gallery as well. Finally, assess the image at a small scale. If the read is strong at thumbnail size, the design is working

Custom brush surface A colour-dynamics brush that varies hue and saturation per stroke without shifting values, ideal for building rich, textured albedo passes on skin, fabric, and leather. You can download all of the resources from ImagineFX Issue 266.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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