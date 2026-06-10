New Universal Music logo strikes all the right chords

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has unveiled a new brand identity, spotlighting the talent of songwriters and the creative power behind them. Fluid, bold and confident, the new look is a contemporary reimagining that captures the harmonious creative spirit of music – a bright identity designed to be seen and heard.

While there's no formula for creating the best rebrands, UMPG proves that sometimes bold is best when it comes to making a statement. With a new logo, revitalised visuals and a new brand positioning, UMPG's new look is both effortless and slick, demonstrating that 'less is more' doesn't have to be bland.

A post shared by Universal Music Publishing (@umpg) A photo posted by on

Created by creative agency GrandArmy, UMPG's new brand identity centres around its new logo. Purposefully bold, the design serves as a prompt for creativity, inviting interpretation. The four framing motifs represent the four corners of the world, signifying UMPG's global musical influence, while paying homage to Universal's signature globe logo. This continues through the circular motif in the centre, which also serves as a camera, capturing the talent of the artists.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Universal Music Publishing Group)

In addition, a colourful toolkit accommodates the new logo, helping to unite the global teams across UMPG. Reinforcing the new brand identity is a powerful purpose statement that claims "Universal Music Publishing Group exists to advance the collaborative, personal, human act of creating songs. We get songs heard. We get songwriters paid. Wherever songs go, We Are A World Ahead."

(Image credit: Universal Music Publishing Group)

“Everything in music starts with a songwriter," explains Jody Gerson, chairman & CEO at UMPG. "Great songs transcend generations, geographies, and formats long after trends fade. Our new brand is about celebrating the enduring power of songwriting and giving it a clear voice, a lasting home, and a stronger future. It’s an open, evolving identity dedicated to songs, songwriters, and the people behind them; taking on new meaning wherever music goes,”

For more creative inspiration, check out how music taught this artist to experiment in his digital painting, or take a look at what '90s Napster can teach creatives about AI today.