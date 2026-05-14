Spotify’s new logo is already getting torn to shreds

To mark its 20th anniversary, Spotify has kick-started 20 days of user data drops, from the most-streamed song of all time to the ultimate breakup banger. Alongside this retrospective campaign, the music streaming service has unveiled a new app icon, but not everyone is feeling the celebratory vibes.

The Spotify emblem is arguably one of the most recognisable entertainment logos today, so it's no surprise that some users were a little disturbed by the new design (as we know, the internet hates change). Luckily for the unhappy few, the design likely isn't here to stay, but that didn't stop disgruntled critics from making their scathing opinions heard.

The new Spotify app icon sees the iconic emblem transformed into a green disco ball. While the three soundwave lines of the original design keep the logo rooted in its origins, the glitzy remix is a playful way to celebrate the brand's 20th Birthday in style. It's camp and fun; an innocent birthday celebration. Or so I thought...

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Despite its lighthearted design, the new logo was surprisingly divisive, with one Reddit user writing, "It’s ugly but I like it. Everything is so perfectly sterile and over-considered lately. Give me weird vibes and feelings any day over cold data-driven design insights." Others were less complimentary, with one writing, "Was trying to put my finger on why this looked familiar. "Very much giving 'late 2000s Mountain Dew Gamer'," while another added, "Just poorly done. The lighting doesn’t make any sense to me and ruins what could’ve been a decent temporary icon."

For more Spotify news, check out these interactive Gorillaz x Spotify ads or take a look at why not every brand needs to hop on Spotify's Wrapped train.