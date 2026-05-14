I definitely didn’t expect a Nothing X Charli XCX brand collab - but it's genius

Nothing has established itself as a very dark, mysterious and playful tech brand since entering the scene in 2021, which is why the newly announced partnership with global superstar, Charli XCX, makes perfect sense.

The singer-songwriter stars in a new Nothing campaign promoting the Headphone (a), while showcasing the impressive 135-hour battery life of the wearable over 5 days of continuous use. We recently reviewed the Nothing Headphone (a), and described the battery life as 'absurd' (in a good way).

Nothing Headphone (a): £149 at Nothing Tech - UK Charli XCX can be seen wearing both black and white options in the campaign, but there's also yellow and pink to choose from.

A short clip announcing the collab was shot by photographer Aidan Zamiri and shows Charli XCX in her element while a white room gets painted black around her. She holds what looks to be the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, with XCX displayed in LED strips on the Glyph interface, for that extra special detail. Nothing also just posted a behind-the-scenes video to YouTube of the filming process with Charli XCX that was shot using the Nothing phone (3).

NOTHING (CHARLI XCX) - YouTube Watch On

Charli XCX joins a growing list of Nothing investors, including creators like The Weeknd, Casey Neistat, and Swedish House Mafia. However, Charli is the brand’s first-ever Global Brand Ambassador and shareholder, which is a pretty special title to hold.

The timing coincides nicely with the promotion of Charli's new single ‘Rock Music’, which was released last Friday, setting up for her anticipated follow-up to her 2024 album Brat. All we need now is for Nothing to take its devotion to Brat energy a step further and release a green phone to match the album shade.

(Image credit: Nothing / Aidan Zamiri)

I'll admit, this is definitely a brand collaboration I didn't see coming at all. But the singer-songwriter shares a lot of core values with Nothing, including the desire to push boundaries and challenge industry norms, so it feels like a genius move on both parts (and fans of both brands seem to largely agree).

Nothing feels strongly about its major tech partnership with Charli XCX, stating, 'Together, we’re changing how things are done – with music and tech for a new generation'. In a press release, Nothing's Chief Brand Officer also shared that:

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"Charli XCX has spent her entire career rejecting the obvious path, and that’s exactly what Nothing’s philosophy is too. This isn’t a traditional endorsement. She’s a shareholder, a collaborator and someone who shares our belief that technology should be a vehicle for creative expression. Charli is the perfect creative partner to build the future of tech and culture.”

(Image credit: Nothing / Aidan Zamiri)

Charli wrote, “Nothing actually feels different to me. I’ve always just wanted to do things on my own terms, and that’s exactly what they’re doing, making stuff with personality that doesn’t look or feel like anything else. A creative partnership and becoming a shareholder just felt like a natural extension of that.”

Nothing's first-ever product was the Ear (1) wireless earbuds, so it's fitting that the brand has chosen audio tech to kick off this milestone. I'm really excited to see what's next for Nothing and Charli XCX this year.