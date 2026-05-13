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Don't rule out these top stationery deals

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Celebrate National Stationery Week in style.

Stationery collection
(Image credit: Future)
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So it turns out this week is National Stationery Week, and it's a pleasant reminder of how aesthetically pleasing it can be to move away from digital devices and get back to good old-fashioned pen and paper for note-taking and admin.

With that said, we're big fans of those e-ink paper-like tablets, as well as some of the best tablets with a stylus pen here at CB. But I think a balance of owning both physical and digital stationery is the way to go, personally.

US Stationery week deals

UK Stationery week deals

Stationery collection

(Image credit: Future)