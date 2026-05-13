Don't rule out these top stationery deals

So it turns out this week is National Stationery Week, and it's a pleasant reminder of how aesthetically pleasing it can be to move away from digital devices and get back to good old-fashioned pen and paper for note-taking and admin.

With that said, we're big fans of those e-ink paper-like tablets, as well as some of the best tablets with a stylus pen here at CB. But I think a balance of owning both physical and digital stationery is the way to go, personally.

I've rounded up some deals below on pens, notebooks, and general Stationery to help you mark the occasion. But for some great offers, see our guide of iconic Moleskine notebook discounts, or you can check out our round-up of the most beautiful notebooks in the world.

US Stationery week deals

UK Stationery week deals