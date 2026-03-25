I’ve been using Nothing Headphone (1) every day since I reviewed them last year, and they rarely get a price cut, which is why $60 off today at Amazon catches the eye. This is likely because Nothing just launched the cheaper Nothing Headphone (a), so we’re being gently nudged to pick up the older, but better, Headphone (1) for slightly less. They're also the headphones loved by Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton, who was snapped with them in NY.

At $239, Headphone (1) undercut some of the more expensive competitors while still offering a premium sound quality and comfort. After a year of use, I rate them highly as they offer excellent sound quality, cushion the ears nicely, and deliver reliable noise cancellation. I particularly like using them on long-haul flights where I’ve found the noise-cancelling works perfectly.

Obviously, you can’t escape the design, which takes Nothing’s retro-inspired transparency and reworks it into cassette-like headphones. But if you want the same design for slightly less and don’t mind in-ear buds instead of headphones, you can also get $20 off the Nothing Ear (a) and $30 off the brilliant Nothing Ear (3).