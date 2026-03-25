A Stranger Things star’s favourite headphones are $60

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A rare price drop on Nothing Headphone (1), as worn by Charlie Heaton.

Nothing white headphones on a turquoise background
(Image credit: Nothing)

I’ve been using Nothing Headphone (1) every day since I reviewed them last year, and they rarely get a price cut, which is why $60 off today at Amazon catches the eye. This is likely because Nothing just launched the cheaper Nothing Headphone (a), so we’re being gently nudged to pick up the older, but better, Headphone (1) for slightly less. They're also the headphones loved by Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton, who was snapped with them in NY.

At $239, Headphone (1) undercut some of the more expensive competitors while still offering a premium sound quality and comfort. After a year of use, I rate them highly as they offer excellent sound quality, cushion the ears nicely, and deliver reliable noise cancellation. I particularly like using them on long-haul flights where I’ve found the noise-cancelling works perfectly.

Nothing Headphone (1)
Save $60
Nothing Headphone (1): was $299 now $239 at Amazon

Boldly designed, Nothing Headphones (1) deliver active noise cancellation, long battery life, and KEF-tuned sound and one of the most eye-catching designs around.
Find out more in my Nothing Headphones (1) review.

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