Don't send flowers for Mother's Day, get her a Lego-style bouquet instead!

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Real flowers wilt; buildable flowers are forever.

Mother&#039;s Day lego flower collection
(Image credit: Future / Edited with Gemini AI)

I've said it before, and I'll say it again – Lego flowers are a much better gift for Mother's Day than real flowers. It all depends on your mom's tastes, of course, but a buildable flower bouquet is a gift that keeps on giving. Think about it. Real flowers wilt, can be toxic to pets, and get thrown away after a few weeks. Bricky flowers, on the other hand, offer an activity as well as a beautiful keepsake.

If your mom isn't a fan of building kits, why not make it for her and hand-deliver it already built. That way, you get a fun hour or so playing with Lego, and your mom still gets a thoughtful gift. It's a win-win. Not her cup of tea at all? No problem. I put together a general Mother's Day gift guide that you can check out instead.