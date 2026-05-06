Don't send flowers for Mother's Day, get her a Lego-style bouquet instead!

I've said it before, and I'll say it again – Lego flowers are a much better gift for Mother's Day than real flowers. It all depends on your mom's tastes, of course, but a buildable flower bouquet is a gift that keeps on giving. Think about it. Real flowers wilt, can be toxic to pets, and get thrown away after a few weeks. Bricky flowers, on the other hand, offer an activity as well as a beautiful keepsake.

If your mom isn't a fan of building kits, why not make it for her and hand-deliver it already built. That way, you get a fun hour or so playing with Lego, and your mom still gets a thoughtful gift. It's a win-win. Not her cup of tea at all? No problem. I put together a general Mother's Day gift guide that you can check out instead.

Depending on whether you want official LEGO sets or more affordable options from third-party companies, there are plenty of options I've rounded up for you below. With Amazon Prime next-day delivery, you can guarantee it will arrive on time if you order today, too. For more inspiration, see our top buying guides to help you shop for creatives.