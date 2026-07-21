The Star Wars Lego leak is exciting, but 2027 is a long way off and you can buy these sets today
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By Beren Neale
Published
Concept art figures and poster art sets are rumoured for the 50th anniversary celebration.
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Concept art figures and poster art sets are rumoured for the 50th anniversary celebration.