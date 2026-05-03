The force is strong with these Star Wars Lego sets
Get ready for May 4th with these bricks.
May 4th be with you! Star Wars Day is tomorrow and to celebrate what better way than to build some Lego? We've rounded up some of our favourite Star Wars Lego sets to get you in the mood for the big day.
There's everything from the Star Wars logo out of bricks to an epic Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter that will be released on May 4th as part of a special offer from Lego. Keep an eye out for other special offerings to celebrate the day, too.
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Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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