The force is strong with these Star Wars Lego sets

May 4th be with you! Star Wars Day is tomorrow and to celebrate what better way than to build some Lego? We've rounded up some of our favourite Star Wars Lego sets to get you in the mood for the big day.

There's everything from the Star Wars logo out of bricks to an epic Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter that will be released on May 4th as part of a special offer from Lego. Keep an eye out for other special offerings to celebrate the day, too.