What does the sale of ArtStation and Sketchfab mean for digital artists?

ArtStation remains one of the most popular digital art communities online, with over 10 million registered users (see our pick of the best art inspiration sites). Thousands of digital artists use the platform as their main portfolio site, and many will be anxious to know what it means now that ArtStation is changing hands again.

Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite and the game development software Unreal Engine, has announced that it's selling ArtStation along with the 3D assets site Sketchfab, both of which it bought just five years ago in 2021. The platforms will pass to KitBash, the company behind the 3D assets platforms KitBash3D and Greyscalegorilla.

The deal allows Epic to focus its attention on Unreal Engine 6, Fortnite, the Epic Games Store and its developer ecosystem. Meanwhile, KitBash now has a suite of platforms covering everything from education, portfolios and artist discovery to production-ready 3D assets and materials and publishing.

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We’re excited to share that @ArtStationHQ and @Sketchfab are joining KitBash’s portfolio of creative platforms alongside KitBash3D and Greyscalegorilla. Together, we will build a more connected creative ecosystem.Read more: https://t.co/FlA3Lt1IL2 pic.twitter.com/qgyj5r6dLYAugust 10, 2026

KitBash says its acquisition of ArtStation and Sketchfab is an opportunity to create a broader ecosystem that covers the whole creative process, from training to publishing. Its KitBash3D platform has huge libraries of production-ready 3D assets and environments, while Greyscalegorilla is dedicated to materials, plugins and other tools for 3D artists and motion designers

“KitBash has been part of the creative community for over a decade, and we know firsthand how central ArtStation and Sketchfab are to artists and 3D creators around the world,” said Banks Boutté, Co-CEO of KitBash. “These are platforms where people have built portfolios, careers, and communities. That trust is real, and our first priority is to protect what users value most about each platform, listen to the people who rely on them, and build thoughtfully for the future.”

What does it mean for artists?

This is part of our effort to update our tech architecture and the company for a more open, standards-based 3D future.The lowest level of the system is Lore, the new permissively licensed revision control system for handling content development and distribution at exabyte…August 10, 2026

ArtStation was founded in 2014 by Leonard Teo and Kevin Strike as a purpose-built portfolio hub for digital artists in gaming, film, and entertainment. It quickly grew to have millions of users. While there were concerns about Epic's acquisition in 2021, the integration into its ecosystem had advantages for many artists, and Epic also lowered marketplace fees.

KitBash now looks set to integrate ArtStation and Sketchfab with KitBash3D and Greyscalegorilla. According to Bill Clifford, SVP of the Unreal Ecosystem at Epic Games, "KitBash will expand opportunities for artists at every stage of their creation process to connect and showcase their work in new ways."

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The new owner of the platforms says there will be no immediate changes for artists, who will be able to continue using existing portfolios, libraries, and workflows in the same way. KitBash3D and Cargo customers will also retain their Kits, assets and subscriptions.

Intellectual property remains with artists, with KitBash explicitly committed to safeguarding ownership, attribution and creative rights. subscription pricing and access remain the same, and artists can continue to sell 2D/3D assets and prints without interruption. The companies' statements don't suggest any ownership change at Epic's Fab, its digital asset marketplace

Longer term, it remains to be seen how the expanded ecosystem will be connected up. Some artists are optimistic, suggesting that the integration could help expand visibility, while others are concerned about the concentration of ownership and reduction of competition among platforms.

But the largest swell of sentiment is among those who hope a change of ownership may lead to a change in ArtStation's AI policy. Many suggest that KitBash's first priority should be trying to reduce the amount of AI slop on both of Epic's platforms. For many of those that have left ArtStation in recent years, that would be the only change that would bring them back.

ArtStation and Sketchfab will join KitBash's ecosystem with KitBash3D and Greyscalegorilla (Image credit: KitBash)

ArtStation said in a statement on X: "We’ve heard from a lot of artists today, including many who have stepped away from ArtStation and are hopeful about what this next chapter could mean. We’re listening. There’s trust to earn, a lot to learn, and important work ahead. The feedback we’re hearing from artists matters.

"We care deeply about supporting professional artists and the time, craft, and effort that goes into the work they create. Your voices will be an important part of how we think about what comes next. Keep it coming. We’re here, and we’re listening".

You can see more details on the KitBash website.

If you use any of Epic's or KitBash's platforms, what are your biggest hopes and fears for their future?