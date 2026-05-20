From Lego to Crocs, get up to 60% off of The Mandalorian and Grogu merch

Ever since The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+ back in 2019, fans have had their fingers crossed for a movie adaptation, and now, seven years later, it's finally upon us. It's safe to say the trailer has already kick-started Baby Yoda mania, but with the film's official release date (22 May) painfully close, the hype is at an all-time high.

To celebrate, we've collected some of the best Mando-Grogu goodies, with top picks like custom Crocs and Lego sets. If you need guidance on where to snag the hottest deals, this is the way.