From Lego to Crocs, get up to 60% off of The Mandalorian and Grogu merch
Snag these deals starting from $12.
Ever since The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+ back in 2019, fans have had their fingers crossed for a movie adaptation, and now, seven years later, it's finally upon us. It's safe to say the trailer has already kick-started Baby Yoda mania, but with the film's official release date (22 May) painfully close, the hype is at an all-time high.
To celebrate, we've collected some of the best Mando-Grogu goodies, with top picks like custom Crocs and Lego sets. If you need guidance on where to snag the hottest deals, this is the way.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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