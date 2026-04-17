Baby Yoda mania begins after epic Star Wars Mandalorian and Grogu trailer

Incredibly, it's been over six years since the last Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker. The intervening period has been filled with live-action series on Disney+ (and the stronger animated series like the new Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord), but now Disney's preparing to launch the movie that will bridge the streaming-focused Mandalorian era and the broader Star Wars legacy – and it looks like it will do that with style.

The final Star Wars Mandalorian and Grogu trailer has more epic scope than the previous teasers. It offers hope that the new movie could succeed in rekindling Star Wars' big-screen magic while keeping some of the Mandalorian’s gritty tone. And it looks set to be an emotional ride thanks to the diminutive star of the movie.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Final Trailer | In Theaters May 22 - YouTube Watch On

This trailer makes Grogu, AKA 'Baby Yoda' the new heart of big-screen Star Wars. The trailer opens with a scene of him meditating in a forest – an adorable nostalgic reference to Yoda himself while also suggesting Grogu's growth as a character (the use of Yoda’s Theme in the trailer has struck a chord with fans of the classic movies).

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Grogu is the character that continues to dominate fan discussions, and his many cute reactions throughout the trailer are already being turned into memes, including to express fans' own excitement and trepidation over the movie.

The trailer suggests that the story will focus strongly on developing the bond between Grogu and bounty hunter Din Djarin, which bodes well for a balance between blockbuster spectacle and more intimate storytelling.

Since Groghu's clearly such a star, my only concern is whether Disney can avoid the temptation to over-commercialise him and turn him into merely a cute mascot rather than deepen his story. Let me know what you think and what you hope for from the movie.

Star Wars Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Noah Kloor and will be released on 22 May.