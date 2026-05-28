I've reviewed chairs that cost $2,000... I'd buy this $132 chair instead

I've been reviewing ergonomic office chairs since Covid 19 so rudely forced me to sit on my spare kitchen chair at home for work. A severe back ache ensued, and I got into office chairs for back pain quick smart. And it wasn't long before I discovered the Sihoo M18 – the best budget chair that punches well above its weight as far as adjustability and comfort.

And six years later, it's still the best budget chair I can find. And things get crazy when that excellent $170 chair is reduced to $133 over at Amazon. If you're looking for a quality office chair for your home office, and you want (quite a lot of ) change from $200, I don't think there's a better option out there.

The Sihoo M18 received the first perfect 5/5 review, and remains the best budget option in my list of the best ergonomic chairs. It's really very good!

Best budget chair Save $36 Sihoo M18: was $169 now $133 at Amazon This chair is seriously comfortable to sit on – which, let's face it, is the most important thing you want from a chair. But it offers so much more. It's highly adjustable, it's sturdy (though as with all Sihoo chairs, there is quite a bit of construction involved). And it looks great, especially in the grey and light green options. How would I know? I have both of them at home. I love this chair that much. At $133, it's an absolute bargain.

The Sihoo M18 is a budget ergonomic office chair that looks a lot slicker than the price tag would have you believe. It's built with a polypropylene frame, breathable polyester mesh backrest, dense foam seat, and polyurethane armrests. What all that means is that it's comfortable. It supports up to 330 pounds and features highly adjustable lumbar support and headrest, which is also pretty great for the sub-$200 bracket.

I've read other reviewers criticise the hard armrests, stiff tension knobs, and plastic stock wheels that struggle to roll smoothly. And though I'll admit there are other chairs that do better jobs on all these points, they usually cost at least $300 or more.

With all its faults, it remains a no-brainer recommendation for me.

If you're not in the US, here are the best prices on the M18 wherever you are...