Here are 14 fidget toys to keep you sane at work – starting from $7
Calm your restless hands with these brilliant devices.
Got jittery hands? You're not alone. But luckily there's a toy for that!
I remember when I was first introduced to a fidget toy, and I have to admit that I was a little nonplussed. Here was an adult man proudly brandishing a toy in the office. I mean, had he no shame?! Then he showed me exactly what it was for, and gave me a go. And I got it. It's a pocket portable thing that can be incredibly satisfying to use. End of story.
So that's why I've had a look at the best looking fidget toys around. I don't think they've quite got the visual impact that some of the best looking keyboards have. Though some of them, especially the squishy toys, look good enough to eat (please don't).
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
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