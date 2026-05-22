Here are 14 fidget toys to keep you sane at work – starting from $7

Got jittery hands? You're not alone. But luckily there's a toy for that!

I remember when I was first introduced to a fidget toy, and I have to admit that I was a little nonplussed. Here was an adult man proudly brandishing a toy in the office. I mean, had he no shame?! Then he showed me exactly what it was for, and gave me a go. And I got it. It's a pocket portable thing that can be incredibly satisfying to use. End of story.

So that's why I've had a look at the best looking fidget toys around. I don't think they've quite got the visual impact that some of the best looking keyboards have. Though some of them, especially the squishy toys, look good enough to eat (please don't).