The $10 gadget people swear by during hot weather is back on sale

The sun's out, the heat's rising, and whether you're working, relaxing, or even attempting some digital plein-air painting, you'll want to cool down with an electric hand fan. They're generally not too expensive, with some starting around $12, and on sale now, some have up to 48% off.
The models on my list are all on sale and come with neat features, such as rechargeable USB batteries, foldable designs for pocket-sized ease, and misting and ice functions. Affordable, neatly designed and with enough fan speed to keep you cool, each one should last you this summer's long, hot days and nights.
For more summer deals, check out my roundup of cocktail maker machines, and for larger fans, there's currently money off both Dyson and Shark.
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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