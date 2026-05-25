Gosh it's hot! The 2 best designed fans are up to 34% off right now

Summers are getting hotter so if you've been waiting to invest in a fan I recommend waiting no longer. If aesthetics have been holding you back, I've found some beautifully designed fans that really work.

First, there's a brilliant offer on the fan my parents swear by (I'm moving to their house this week because of it). The Dyson Cool has 32% off and is under $250 at Dyson in the US. In the UK? The Cool is reduced by 15% to under £300 at Amazon. This may seem like a lot to drop on a fan – but I promise that the

If that's a bit much, or you want something smaller or more portable, this Shark fan is currently 24% – and is under £100 at Amazon. It's super-powerful and has a nifty design.

See both deals below

Save £30 Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Cordless Fan: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Amazon This cordless fan comes in a range of colours, is genuinely powerful and even better, is cordless so you can take it wherever you need it. It's also very very quiet (which I'm so grateful for in a world where bedtimes are very tricky with my hot, fussy children). Ditto the fact it has 5 speeds. For under $100 this is an absolute steal.

Not quite right? See below for more deals. Just because.