The World Cup is weeks away and, despite the driving rain, we're on the cusp of summer, meaning it's time to break out the beer – or perhaps not, maybe we should be turning to new cocktail makers to mix up a martini or margarita?

My mixology knowledge extends as far as VAT (vodka and tonic), so the idea that a machine can mix up ice and sip into a premixed cocktail for a perfect drink, similar to a Nespresso, is appealing. The Bartesian cocktail machine on my list has $100 off and does just that – drop a premixed cocktail capsule into the top, sweet, boozy joy in the glass below.

If you're not a drinker, some of the cocktail machines on my list also make non-alcoholic drinks and slushies. There's also a neat ball ice machine as well as some designer machines, like the Waring Pro Eléctrico martini maker, with $45 off.