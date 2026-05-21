The World Cup is weeks away and, despite the driving rain, we're on the cusp of summer, meaning it's time to break out the beer – or perhaps not, maybe we should be turning to new cocktail makers to mix up a martini or margarita?
My mixology knowledge extends as far as VAT (vodka and tonic), so the idea that a machine can mix up ice and sip into a premixed cocktail for a perfect drink, similar to a Nespresso, is appealing. The Bartesian cocktail machine on my list has $100 off and does just that – drop a premixed cocktail capsule into the top, sweet, boozy joy in the glass below.
If you're not a drinker, some of the cocktail machines on my list also make non-alcoholic drinks and slushies. There's also a neat ball ice machine as well as some designer machines, like the Waring Pro Eléctrico martini maker, with $45 off.
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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