Get your living room World Cup ready with these top picks on home projectors

The anticipated FIFA World Cup kicks off in just a few days (June 11, 2026), and sports fans all over the globe should be more than prepped by now, with snacks at the ready, comfortable seating, flags galore, and a large screen worthy of hosting game nights.

What's that? You haven't upgraded your TV for 6 years? I'd be a hypocrite if I said I wasn't in the exact same boat – our flatscreen has even started flickering in the corners – and that's why I've been looking at projectors as a potential alternative for outdoor hosting this year.

The good news is that a quality projector and screen don't need to break the bank (though you can get super premium ones), and I've rounded up some of our top picks and recommendations for soccer fans below.

Pssst – If you're watching a World Cup game by yourself this year and want just a bit of peace and quiet, I also highly recommend opting for a pair of AR/XR smart glasses. These wearable displays will provide you with your own private cinema, offering 200-inch displays, and can be hooked up to almost any HDMI device for deluxe viewing.

Going away this summer? Check out my guide to travel tech essentials.