6 desk accessories that are genuinely useful, mostly beautiful and totally affordable
It's time you up your home office game!
I've worked at a desk for most of my adult life, and for the vast majority of that time my desk accessories game was poooor!
And there's really no excuse. All it takes is one or two useful (or just beautiful) items that can genuinely brighten up your working day. And the kicker is, they really don't have to cost that much!
Apart from the curveball of adding a $160 keyboard (the Lofree Flow 2 is the one I own, and I genuinely think it's one of the best out there), all the accessories I've chosen below range from $8.49 to $50. Well, apart from the other outlier – the Sony MDR-7506 wired headphones, which are one of my top picks of the best budget audiophile headphones on sale today.
Below I've included a beautifully designed cube timer, a practical 23-part keyboard cleaning set, and a Pickle Rick figurine... no prizes for figuring out which of those I also own!
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX 13 years ago, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best deals on the best tech for Creative Bloq’s creative professional audience.
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