6 desk accessories that are genuinely useful, mostly beautiful and totally affordable

Deals
By published

It's time you up your home office game!

A selection of awesome desk accessories aimed at students.
(Image credit: Amazon)

I've worked at a desk for most of my adult life, and for the vast majority of that time my desk accessories game was poooor!

And there's really no excuse. All it takes is one or two useful (or just beautiful) items that can genuinely brighten up your working day. And the kicker is, they really don't have to cost that much!

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX 13 years ago, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best deals on the best tech for Creative Bloq’s creative professional audience.

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